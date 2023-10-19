New Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has insisted that he gained invaluable experience from working under ex-Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick as he shapes his own philosophy.

The Owls have appointed the 34-year-old German as their new manager after Xisco Munoz had a terrible start to the Championship campaign with no wins in the opening eleven games of the season.

Even though Rohl is young as a coach, he has worked under the likes of Rangnick, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Hansi Flick.

Rohl worked as assistant manager under Rangnick when the 65-year-old was managing RB Leipzig in Germany and admits that he learned about both the defensive and attacking aspects of the game.

However, the new Wednesday boss is clear that he is taking bits from all those he has worked with to then create his own philosophy.

“I think as a role model it was important that I got experience from Ralf Rangnick about the philosophy, how you can play against the ball, how you can create something, build up something”, Rohl said in his Watford pre-match press conference.

“You can take something from every coach, some parts.

“It is not about saying he is my role model or he is my role model, it’s about taking the parts from them and bring them to your idea and then create your own philosophy and coaching [approach].”

Rohl will be aiming to mark the start of his managerial career with a win when the Owls visit Vicarage Road in search of their first league win of the campaign.