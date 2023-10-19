Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass admitted that under Xisco Munoz, the Owls were playing in a way where they failed to create enough goalscoring opportunities and is hoping that Danny Rohl’s style of play will aid them in scoring more goals.

Under Munoz, the Owls scored only five times in ten games and failed to pick up a single win.

Sheffield Wednesday have replaced Munoz with former Bayern Munich assistant Rohl, who has been assigned the task of keeping the Yorkshire outfit up in the Championship.

Windass admitted that under Munoz, Sheffield Wednesday played in a certain way, which did not help them score goals and pointed out that he only had two or three goalscoring opportunities so far this season in the league.

The 29-year-old is hoping that with Rohl’s style of play, the Owls will be able to create more goalscoring opportunities and score more goals as well.

“It’s been difficult to be honest”, Windass told Yorkshire Live.

“We’ve been playing a certain way and as results will show it’s not helped any of us score goals at the minute.

“As I’ve said, I’ll always put first blame on myself and there’s a couple of chances in certain games where I could have scored.

“Overall, I don’t think I’ve been through in front of the goal too much to be honest.

“The way we’ve been playing, I think I’ve had two or three shots in ten games which is crazy to say.

“Hopefully with the new way of playing we can get in front of goal a lot more, not just me, the whole team and start scoring goals as a team.”

Windass has featured seven times in the league so far for Sheffield Wednesday and has yet to score his first goal of this campaign.