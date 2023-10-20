Coventry City manager Mark Robins has hailed Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson for his transfer business at Ashton Gate in the summer transfer window.

The Robins have made a slow start to their Championship campaign despite having hopes of seeing themselves in a promotion battle this term.

Pearson lost key midfield man Alex Scott in the summer transfer window, while several other players also left Ashton Gate, but Bristol City were active in the market and notably strengthened with Jason Knight, Ross McCrorie and Rob Dickie.

The Bristol City manager welcomes Coventry to Ashton Gate this weekend in the Championship and Sky Blues boss Robins is impressed with the work that his side’s opponents did in the market in the summer.

He namechecked Knight as a smart signing and also revealed his admiration for Pearson as a person as well as a manager.

“Pearson is a top, top manager.

“He has been in the game for a long, long time and had success wherever he has been and he is building a really exciting young team there”, Robins said via Coventry’s site.

“He has had to change a lot of things.

“Obviously, similarly to us, they lost some players in the summer but he has brought in some players and done some really good business.

“Jason Knight coming in from Derby County is he is just of those but like I said he has a lot of experience and he’s won the division before with Leicester and managed at the top level and again as I said, he is a top manager and he is really top bloke as well.”

Bristol City have lost three of their last five home games and played out two draws with Coventry in the Championship last season.