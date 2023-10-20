Former Leicester City star Dean Hammond believes Wilfred Ndidi’s reemergence this season is down to the coaching of Enzo Maresca and feels that Harry Winks summed up the manager’s approach.

A defensive midfielder by trade, Ndidi has been rediscovered this season as a creative force in a Leicester team who are flying in the Championship.

The Nigerian has scored three goals and registered four assists in all competitions this season, with the Foxes now heavy favourites to bounce straight back up to the Premier League.

Hammond admitted that Ndidi’s emergence as a creative midfielder this season has been surprising as normally the opposite happens and players drop back with age.

He credited Maresca’s coaching for getting the best out of players and developing the natural ability of individuals such as the Leicester midfielder, with a nod towards Winks’ words about the manager’s approach.

The former Leicester star said on the BBC’s When You’re Smiling Podcast: “It’s an interesting one because it usually works the other way round.

“Attacking midfield players usually drop back as you get a little bit older and a little bit more experienced, lose a little bit of sharpness and pace but Wilf has kind of done the opposite.

“I think that just goes down to how good a coach the manager is.

“Harry Winks said that the manager tends to concentrate on what the players do well and not really concentrate on what they don’t do well and hone in on that and try and improve on their natural ability.

“Wilf is a fantastic footballer; he has been brilliant for Leicester City.”

Leicester will be bidding to come back from the international break on a positive note when they take on Swansea City on Saturday.