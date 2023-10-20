Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor believes that Derby County are a physical side with supremely talented players, but warned the Rams that his team also have forward players who can hurt any side.

Derby are currently ninth in the League One table and Paul Warne’s side will travel to Shropshire at the weekend to take on Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury are unbeaten in their last three encounters with Derby and the Rams have a tough task on their hands to change that record.

Taylor pointed out that Derby are a physical side with a lot of extremely talented players and believes that his team need to put on a dogged performance to get a result.

The Shrewsbury boss also issued a warning to Derby that his side also have forward players who can hurt any team in the league and stated that he wants his team to be expressive at the weekend

“They are a physical team, they are strong with some supremely talented footballers both in the middle of the pitch and at the top end”, Taylor told Shrewsbury’s official site.

“Will it be a difficult game? Yes.

“I want us to make sure we implement our style.

“I felt we played more football on Saturday against Cambridge and I want us to do that again.

“I want us to be expressive and I want us to trust one another with the ball.

“But the minimum we must do is – every time we go on the pitch – recreate a really hard-working, dogged, performance without the ball.

“If we do that we know we have players in attacking areas that can hurt any team at this level.”

Derby are on a five-match unbeaten run in the league and Shrewsbury will be determined to end the Rams unbeaten streak on Saturday.