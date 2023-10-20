Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick insists that Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood is a humble player with his feet on the ground and stressed that he works very hard.

The 21-year-old midfielder was trusted in the Leeds team by Jesse Marsch, but slipped out of favour after the American’s exit and has been loaned to Middlesbrough.

Greenwood has featured six times so far for Middlesbrough this season and he scored a goal in their victory over Sunderland just before the international break.

Carrick admitted that the Leeds loanee has improved a lot in terms of fitness and sharpness since his arrival at the Riverside and stated that he is excited to see what Greenwood can achieve with the club this season.

The Boro boss also stated that Greenwood is a player who has his feet on the ground and works hard; he believes that the Leeds youngster has a great opportunity to prove himself with Middlesbrough this season.

“He’s improved a lot since he’s been here in terms of fitness and sharpness”, Carrick was quoted as saying by the Northern Echo.

“He had a stop-start pre-season, so we knew we had to be patient with him.

“We understood where he was at, and now we’re really excited to see what he can bring and what he can achieve, not just for now, but of course also moving forward in his career.

“He’s got his feet on the ground, he works hard and he’s humble.

“He has an opportunity here, like a lot of the boys of a similar age.”

Last season, Greenwood featured 18 times for Leeds and this season he will be determined to get as much first-team football as possible.