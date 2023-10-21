Fixture: Rangers vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

New Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his first starting eleven and substitutes to kick off his Gers reign at Ibrox against Hibernian.

Clement will be under no illusions about the need to start life at Rangers quickly and on a positive note.

Visitors Hibs also changed manager this season and now have Nick Montgomery at the helm; Mongtomery will be looking to deal Rangers an early bloody nose under Clement and delight the Easter Road faithful.

The last time the two sides met at Ibrox, Rangers ran out 3-2 winners.

Clement has Jack Butland in goal today, while at the back he picks James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, John Souttar and Borna Barisic.

In midfield, Clement goes with John Lundstram and Nicolas Raskin, while Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima and Scott Wright support Cyriel Dessers.

If the new Rangers boss wants to make changes he has options on the bench that include Todd Cantwell and Danilo.

Rangers Team vs Hibernian

Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic, Lundstram, Raskin, Lammers, Sima, Wright, Dessers

Substitutes: McCrorie, Yilmaz, Jack, Cantwell, Roofe, Davies, Balogun, McCausland, Danilo