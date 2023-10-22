AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson believes that Sheffield Wednesday are in a state where they cannot get any worse and thinks the Owls job is a great chance for Danny Rohl.

Sheffield Wednesday’s return to the Championship has not gone the way the club wanted to and after a series of disappointing results, they parted ways with Xisco Munoz.

The Owls have decided that former Germany assistant Rohl is the right candidate to take the club forward and he was in charge for Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Watford.

Jackson is of the view that the new Sheffield Wednesday boss has a tough task on his hands, but thinks that the team cannot get any worse and Rohl has an opportunity to prove himself at a giant club like the Owls.

The Wimbledon boss believes if Rohl can make small challenges, they will be quickly seen on the pitch.

“I think he has got a real job on his hands looking at what I have seen so far from Sheffield Wednesday and what I have seen from that league”, Jackson said on the What The EFL podcast.

“They are really up against it as far as climbing the table, but he is going into a team that cannot really get any worse at the minute, so if he does make incremental improvements, that is going to show pretty quickly.

“So as far as his first job at management, it is a giant of a club, isn’t it?

“It is a great opportunity for him.”

Rohl’s next task as Sheffield Wednesday boss is a visit to Plymouth Argyle and it remains to be seen if the 34-year-old can inspire a win from the Owls.