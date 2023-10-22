Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has pointed out that Norwich City loanee Abu Kamara is a strong, brave player who, the statistics show, does not fear putting his head where it hurts.

The 20-year-old centre forward is a product of Norwich’s academy and joined Portsmouth on a season-long loan this summer.

Kamara has featured in a total of 17 games so far for Pompey this season and the Norwich loanee has scored twice while racking up three assists so far.

Mousinho pointed out that Kamara has improved game by game and believes that there is plenty more to come for the Norwich star this season.

The Portsmouth boss stated that Kamara has pace and strength and hailed his fearless attitude of putting his head where it hurts.

“He came in against Leyton Orient and struggled a bit by his own admission, but since then has been improving game on game and looking a really good proposition out there”, Mousinho told the News.

“Athletically, Abu’s profile is 6ft 2-3in, he’s quick, he’s strong, he’s brave as well, if you have a look at stats for aerial challenges, he puts his head in where it hurts.

“Yet for all the tributes I’ve just listed defensively, we know he has a huge amount of skill going forward and there is still plenty more to come from him particularly, when coming in off the right like that goal against Gillingham.”

Kamara will be determined to continue his good form with Portsmouth to impress Norwich boss David Wagner before he returns to Carrow Road at the end of the season.