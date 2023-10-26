Crystal Palace star Nathan Ferguson is set to undergo surgery after receiving an injury during the game against Monaco Under-21s on Tuesday, according to the South London Press.

The centre-back joined Crystal Palace from West Bromwich Albion in the summer of 2020 but due to injuries, he has failed to get going with his Selhurst Park career.

Ferguson made only one senior appearance for the Palace in 2021/22 in a game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite his injury nightmares, Crystal Palace showed faith in him and handed him a one-year extension last summer.

In Tuesday’s Premier League International Cup fixture against Monaco Under-21s, Ferguson featured for the full game.

Roy Hodgson revealed that the player suffered an injury during the clash against Monaco’s development side.

And now it has been claimed that Ferguson will undergo surgery, which might keep him out of action for a long time.

It remains to be seen whether Ferguson will be able to return on time before the end of the season to impress Roy Hodgson with his performances.