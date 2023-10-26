Stevenage boss Steve Evans is confident that Derby County will earn promotion this season if they can manage to overcome the run of games until the Christmas period.

Derby have managed to pick themselves up after a slow start of the season and have lost only one out of the last nine games.

Paul Warne’s side are currently in eighth place in the League One table and are set to take on Stevenage at the weekend.

Evans stated that he is aware of the quality of the Derby squad and added that he knows what Warne’s side are capable of.

The veteran tactician is of the view that the Rams will surely earn promotion this season, but he warned the Rams boss that his team have to manage through the run of games until Christmas to do that.

“We know the weapons he brings to the teams he coaches”, Evans told Stevenage’s media.

“We know the quality of the players they have.

“They are an outstanding side and they will be promoted, in my opinion, this season.

“They just have to overcome the next run to Christmas and Paul will go to the market in January and I think he has already spoken about it.”

Derby won their midweek game against Exeter City 2-0 and will be hoping to continue their winning momentum against Evans’ men.