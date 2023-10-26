Chris Sutton is of the view that Norwich City have gone backwards since the departure of Daniel Farke and believes that the club need a ruthless decision maker in Ben Knapper to take them forward.

Farke guided Norwich to two Premier League promotions but the club sacked the German tactician in November 2021 after a poor start to the season.

Since Farke’s departure his successors at Carrow Road in the form of Dean Smith and David Wagner have failed to match the supporters expectations.

Sutton believes that Norwich have moved backwards after Farke left the club and believes Carrow Road has become a tough place for new managers to come in.

The ex-Norwich star stressed that to get back on track the club need Knapper to be a ruthless decision maker and raise his voice.

“The club has moved backwards”, Sutton wrote in his Pinkun column.

“Nobody can deny that.

“Since Farke left, his reputation has grown and it’s been tough for managers to come in.

“If Norwich do sack Wagner, the squad will still be the same.

“There is no emergency pot of funds to go and radically alter the group in January.

“There is a bigger picture here – that keeps leading back to Knapper.

“He will need to be really hands-on, voice how he sees it, and be ruthless with his decision-making.”

Wagner is under pressure after the defeat at Carrow Road against Middlesbrough in midweek and it remains to be seen whether he can turn the situation around in the upcoming games.