Former Norwich City star Iwan Roberts is of the view that David Wagner should use Gabriel Sara in a higher role on the pitch instead of playing him as a defensive midfielder.

Norwich brought Sara from Brazilian side Sao Paulo in the summer of 2022 and last season the central midfielder was one of the standout performers for the Canaries with seven goals and four assists.

This season, Sara has featured all 13 league games for Norwich but Wagner has deployed him out of position as a defensive midfielder in the majority of the games so far.

But Roberts believes that the 24-year-old is not suitable for the defensive midfielder role and thinks that Wagner should deploy Sara higher up the pitch, where his abilities will be best utilised.

“David Wagner has played Gabriel Sara as a defensive midfielder”, Roberts wrote in his Pinkun column.

“I don’t think he can do that.

“You have got to get him further up the pitch.”

Despite playing in an unfamiliar role, Sara has contributed four goals and five assists so far this season.