Former Championship striker Iwan Roberts is of the view that Sunderland star Dan Neil is one of the best midfielders of the Championship and believes that he will not stay at the Stadium of Light for long.

The 21-year-old midfielder came through the academy ranks of Sunderland and played a key role in helping the Black Cats reach the Championship playoffs last season.

Neil has had an impressive start to the ongoing season, featuring 12 times for Sunderland so far in the league, scoring two goals while assisting two goals.

The Sunderland star has caught the attention of Roberts with his performances this season and he hailed Neil as one of the best midfielders in the Championship.

However, the former top-flight star believes that with the talent Neil possesses, Sunderland will not be able to hold on to the 21-year-old midfielder for too long.

“They have a young lad in midfield, Dan Neil, who for me is one of the best midfielders in the Championship”, Roberts wrote in his Pinkun column.

“He won’t be there long.”

Neil has been a standout performer for Tony Mowbray’s side this season and he will be determined to help Sunderland achieve promotion this season.