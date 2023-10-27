Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt believes that Charlton Athletic have a dangerous front four that can really hurt any team in the league if they click.

Under Michael Appleton, Charlton have displayed a resurgence of their form as they went on a seven-match unbeaten streak before losing against Lincoln City in the midweek fixture.

Since the arrival of the new manager, Alfie May, Miles Leaburn, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Slobodan Tedic have formed an excellent partnership in Charlton’s forward department.

Evatt stated the Charlton front four possesses the ability to hurt any opponents and wants Bolton to attack the Addicks while being cautious of the threats.

He pointed out that his team are also in good spirits and added that they will be coming to the Valley with confidence to get a result against Charlton.

“They play a different system to us, their team is made up a different way, but they are dangerous, no doubt about that”, Evatt told the Bolton News.

“If that front four clicks into gear in any given minute or phase, they can really hurt you.

“We have to make sure we can punch back, but do so with our guard up at all times.

“That is the main thing, especially because we are away from home.

“But the team is in good shape, good spirits, we have just won away and scored four goals at Wycombe having never scored there before, the players are full of belief and spirit and we will be looking to get another result.”

Charlton are undefeated in their last six home games and they will be looking to continue their undefeated streak against Bolton on Saturday.