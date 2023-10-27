Southampton boss Russell Martin has slammed the notion that his team are not a forward-thinking side, but conceded that the pace of their game needs to change.

Saints have recovered from a slow start to the season and are now sitting fifth in the Championship standings.

They have won three of their last five Championship games and are looking like the promotion contenders that they were tipped to be at the start of the new campaign.

Southampton’s football has come in for some criticism with suggestions that a lot of their game is based on sideways passing and not many attempts are made to move the ball forward.

Martin insisted that view is absolutely the wrong assumption as statistics suggest that his team are playing forward-thinking football.

However, he did admit that the pace and rhythm of his side needs to get better to continue to develop as a team.

Martin said in a press conference: “It is a lazy assumption that we don’t pass forward.

“We have had the most touches in the opposition box and entries into the final third, among the most shots.

“But there are moments where the rhythm of the game needs to change.”

Martin will hope that his side continue their progress with another win when they host Birmingham City at St. Mary’s on Saturday.