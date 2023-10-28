Former Sunderland star Danny Collins believes that the Black Cats need to get back to winning ways but warned that the game against Norwich City will not be an easy task for them.

Sunderland have lost their last three games despite beginning the Championship season in an impressive manner.

Now the Black Cats are set to welcome David Wagner’s Norwich, who are 14th in the league table, to the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

Collins believes that Sunderland have to get back to winning ways in their upcoming game, but warned that Wagner’s Norwich will not be a stroll in the park for the Wearsiders despite the game being on home turf.

“We have to get back to winning ways”, Collins told Sunderland’s media.

“Back at the Stadium of Light at the weekend up against a Norwich team that is obviously not going to be a stroll in the park.

“Lads have got to try and recover sharpish and get ready to go again.”

Sunderland are currently tenth in the Championship table, only one point short of the playoffs and Tony Mowbray’s side will be desperate to get themselves back in the playoffs spot.