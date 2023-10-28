Former Leicester City star Michael Morrison has stressed that the Foxes will continue to maintain their high standards throughout the season.

Leicester have won 12 of their opening 13 Championship games and are runaway leaders at the top of the league table.

There is now talk of Leicester challenging Reading’s 106-point record Championship season given the way they have been playing football in the ongoing campaign.

The Foxes managed to hold on to most of the players they had when they were in the Premier League and managed to add key talents for considerable money in the summer window.

Morrison stressed that Leicester still needed to get a lot of things right such as recruitment despite the extra money they had.

He also pointed out that Leicester’s excellence can no longer be termed a good start to the season and is certain that they will hold those standards in the months to come.

Morrison said on the BBC’s When You’re Smiling podcast: “When you look at the stats and you talk about the extra bit of money, you’ve still got to play good football.

“You have still got to recruit right, create the right atmosphere and to be able to do that is some going, especially when the league goes Saturday-Tuesday.

“To do it for so long as well, as it’s not the beginning and it’s a third of the season almost.

“It’s incredible and they should pat each other on the back but it is still a long way to go.

“And I think the standards will still get held.”

Leicester are now odds on favourites to win the Championship and get promoted straight back to the Premier League after spending just one season in the second tier of English football.