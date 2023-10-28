Stevenage boss Steve Evans has joked that sacked Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton will be invited to his birthday party on Sunday.

Evans masterminded a superb Stevenage performance in League One on Saturday afternoon as his side saw off Derby County 3-1.

The impressive display came hot on the heels of a midweek draw at Bristol Rovers which saw Barton sacked as Gas boss in the days after the game.

Barton courted controversy when he referred to Evans as “the fat man” and dubbed him a “weeble” after the League One encounter.

Now Evans has had the last laugh and joked he will be inviting Barton to his birthday party on Sunday, where the sacked manager can watch him eat cake.

“Our supporters turned up in big numbers, I thought they were great”, Evans said after the win over Derby, which takes Stevenage back into the playoff spots.

“I wish I could invite every one of them to my birthday party tomorrow, but I can’t.

“But I’m certainly going to be inviting the likes of Joey Barton. He’s going to come along and see me eating my cake.

“From that point of view, we just go home really pleased.”

Evans has enjoyed a hugely successful managerial career in the lower leagues and notably took charge of Leeds United in the 2015/16 campaign.