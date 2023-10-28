Iwan Roberts has revealed his view that Sunderland have played the best among the teams that visited the King Power Stadium this season and warned Norwich City that Tony Mowbray’s side will be tough opponents.

Sunderland suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City in midweek, which extended their losing streak to three games.

Now Norwich, who are going through a difficult patch of form, will head to the Stadium of Light to lock horns with Mowbray’s Sunderland today.

Roberts believes that although Sunderland have lost their last three games, they are a formidable side and he warned Norwich’s players to expect a tough game from Mowbray’s side.

The former Norwich star also stated that Sunderland have been by far the best to go and challenge league leaders Leicester City at the King Power stadium this season in his view.

“I saw Sunderland at Leicester in midweek and one thing is for certain, they are going to provide very difficult opposition for Norwich this weekend”, Roberts wrote in his Pinkun column.

“I know Sunderland have now lost their last three, but they are a good side.

“They’re the best side I’ve seen at the King Power this season because they went at Leicester, they didn’t sit back, they squeezed and pressed and caused them problems.”

The last time both sides met each other at the Stadium of Light last season, Norwich came out victorious over Sunderland with a 1-0 scoreline.