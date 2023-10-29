Fixture: West Ham United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:00 UK time

West Ham United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to entertain Everton in the Premier League this afternoon.

David Moyes saw his side beaten in the Europa League by Olympiacos in midweek, but it was a game he made a host of changes to his team for.

The Scot has again shuffled his pack and will be looking for all three points against one of his former clubs this afternoon.

Moyes is without defender Emerson Palmieri, who is serving a suspension.

Alphonse Areola is between the sticks for West Ham today, while at the back Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Aaron Cresswell as a back four.

In midfield, Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus play, while Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.

Moyes can look to the bench if he wants to make changes and his options include Tomas Soucek and Danny Ings.

West Ham United Team vs Everton

Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Fabianski, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Benrahma, Soucek, Fornals, Ings, Cornet