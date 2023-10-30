Former Championship attacker Stephen Elliott is of the view that Norwich City are a side who look clueless at the moment, amid the Canaries’ poor form.

Norwich suffered a 3-1 defeat at the weekend at the hands of Sunderland, which was their seventh defeat in nine games and piles more pressure on David Wagner.

The Canaries are going through a disastrous run of form and drifting further away from their promotion dreams to the Premier League this season.

Elliott dubbed Norwich’s recent run of form abysmal and stated that Wagner’s Canaries have no idea what they are doing at the moment.

The former attacker also stressed that Norwich need to stop using the absence of some of the key players due to injuries as an excuse and start playing in a structured way.

“The record recently is nowhere near good enough. It is abysmal”, Elliott said on BBC Radio Norfolk.

“It does not matter what game, Middlesbrough or Leeds, it is actually from what you are seeing from the Norwich team rather than from the opposition.

“There is a team out there that looks like they genuinely do not know what they are about at the moment.

“You can keep pointing to the players that are missing, important players [Josh] Sargent, obviously [Ashley] Barnes, but how long do you say that before you start saying, ‘Okay, this is what we have got and this is how we are structured to play?’

Norwich have dropped to 17th place in the league table after their recent defeat against Sunderland and next they are set to take on Blackburn Rovers at the weekend as Wagner hopes for a change of fortunes.