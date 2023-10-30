Former Norwich City star Stephen Elliott has questioned Norwich City boss David Wagner’s decision to not use Danny Batth despite the Canaries poor defensive results in recent games.

The 33-year-old centre-back joined Norwich this summer from Sunderland on a free transfer and Batth has experience of playing in over 300 Championship outings under his belt.

Norwich have conceded 27 goals this season, which is the joint highest in the league so far, but Wagner has shown a reluctance to deploy Batth in his backline.

Elliott has questioned Batth’s lack of game time despite consistently poor displays from Norwich’s defence and believes that sometimes changes are necessary to lift the team up.

The former Norwich star pointed out that Batth was a standout player last season at Sunderland and thinks that he would have been the first name on Tony Mowbray’s team-sheet if he were still with the Black Cats.

“I think Ben Gibson and Shane Duffy are two tough centre-backs”, Elliott said on BBC Radio Norfolk.

“They are really good experienced players, but sometimes you need to change things just to lift the bars.

“Danny Batth sitting on the bench.

“He was playing here [at Sunderland] week in and week out in front of 40,000 last year, a real leader.

“I think Sunderland would have had him in their squad and the reason Sunderland got rid of him is because they wanted to go on a route of getting in young players and I think his wages are quite high compared to what they wanted to pay.

“So again, he is sitting on the bench.

“If he is in that Sunderland squad, then he is the first name on the team-sheet for Sunderland, yet he cannot get into a Norwich team that are shipping in more goals than anybody else in the Championship.

“That does not make sense.”

Batth has featured only two times for Norwich City this season, and both of his appearances came as a substitute.