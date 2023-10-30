West Ham United attacker Divin Mubuma has turned down the opportunity to sign a contract extension with the club, though the Hammers still remain in discussions, according to the Athletic.

The academy product has entered the final year of his contract at the London Stadium and the club do not have the provision of extending his current stay by a further year.

In case the impasse continues, the young forward will leave his boyhood club at the end of the season.

Mubama had interest from as many as six Championship clubs in the summer but David Moyes decided to keep hold of him after failing to sign a striker.

He has not been able to get ample playing time since then though, with one of his two appearances coming in the Europa League and the other in the EFL Cup.

The forward has been on the bench for the Hammers on a number of occasions in the league but is yet to be given time on the pitch.

Mubama has shown his credentials at youth level for West Ham having been voted their young player of the year last season.

The teenager also found success in pre-season but is yet to make a telling impression on the Scottish manager to be given a chance on a regular basis.