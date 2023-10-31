Former top-flight star Adrian Clarke is of the opinion that when Sunderland star Jack Clarke is in form, he looks like a Premier League player.

The 22-year-old winger has begun the season in brilliant fashion for Sunderland and has turned heads with his performances in the second tier.

Clarke has already registered nine goals and is currently the top goalscorer in the Championship this season.

Ex-top-flight player Clarke believes that the young winger is unplayable at times and added that he gives him the feeling that he is playing in the wrong division.

He also stressed that Clarke is an incredible ball carrier and feels that when the Sunderland star is in form, he looks like a player of Premier League calibre.

“Jack Clarke is unplayable”, Clarke said on the What The EFL podcast.

“When he is in this kind of form, he looks like a Premier League star.

“He looks like someone who is playing in the wrong division.

“14 dribbles in this [Norwich] game, six shots; I love the little run and slick pass for the Dan Neil goal; he scored himself, of course.

“He is a beautiful ball carrier.”

At the weekend, Clarke helped Sunderland get back to winning ways against Norwich City by scoring and assisting a goal in their 3-1 win.