Former top-flight star Adrian Clarke believes Bristol Rovers, like Paul Warne’s Derby County, have had difficulty defeating tough defensive opponents.

Derby County and Bristol Rovers have both spent in the summer but have struggled to find their form this season.

After the draw against Stevenage in midweek, the Bristol Rovers hierarchy decided to relieve Joey Barton of his managerial duties, while Warne is under pressure after Derby’s recent defeat against Stevenage.

Clarke pointed out that Bristol Rovers have high earners in their forward line who have failed to get going this season in front of goal.

He believes that similar to Derby, the Gas’ have regularly struggled against opponents who prefer to sit back and experienced good results against teams who are willing to take them on in an open game.

“They have some big earners in that team, Aaron Collins, Marquis, Jevani Brown, Chris Martin, Scott Sinclair and no one, I think, has scored more than three goals yet; that has been an issue”, Clarke said on the What The EFL podcast.

“They have struggled to break down resolute defensive opponents.

“A little bit like Derby actually, against so-called easier teams, they have laboured and when it has been more of a footballing game, they had some joy.”

Bristol Rovers won their last game against Northampton Town at the weekend under interim boss Andy Mangan and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to appoint a permanent boss before next weekend’s clash against Whitby Town.