Former Southampton manager Nathan Jones has emerged as a strong contender to take over from Gary Rowett at Millwall, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Championship side parted ways with their manager for the last four years following an unimpressive start to the 2023/24 domestic season.

Rowett’s side were expected to be challenging at the top end of the table, but poor results mean they currently sit just 18th.

The hunt for a successor has been on with a number of names already being linked.

Yokohama F. Marinos manager Kevin Muscat, who held talks with Scottish giants Rangers, is interesting Millwall.

However, now former Southampton boss Jones has emerged as a strong contender for the post.

The manager has managed to impress the Millwall board following discussions, though further interviews are set to take place over the week.

It is claimed that Muscat and former Birmingham City manager John Eustace are considered unlikely to be appointed.