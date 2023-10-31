Sam Parkin is of the view that Bristol Rovers sacking of Joey Barton is not purely because of footballing reasons and thinks the owners were fed up with the boss’ outspoken comments.

After a 1-1 draw against Stevenage, the former Bristol Rovers boss sparked controversy by calling Steve Evans “the fat man” and “a weeble”.

Soon after the game, the Gas’ ownership decided to part ways with Barton, despite Bristol Rovers being seven points short of the playoff spots with two games in hand.

Parkin admits that Bristol Rovers demonstrated some fine-quality football under Barton and thinks that the sacking of the former Fleetwood boss was partly due to his comments regarding Evans.

The former Championship star thinks that the Bristol Rovers hierarchy were fed up with Barton’s outspoken nature and the Gas’ recent poor on-field results made them take a call on his future.

“The people that support the club through going home and away, I think, have been served with pretty good football over his tenure”, Parkin said on the What The EFL podcast.

“I think possibly the owners have been fed up with some of the baggage that comes along with him.

“Some of the comments recently may possibly be a reason, along with the slightly few results that added to his demise.”

A host of names have been linked with the Bristol Rovers job, but the club have yet to make a final decision on Barton’s successor.