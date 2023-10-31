Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has insisted that his side are on a par with Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s in terms of energy and pace.

The young Lilywhites are managed by Wayne Burnett and they are currently leading the Premier League 2 standings unbeaten.

Burnett’s boys are clubbed with the Posh, Colchester United and Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy and they have started the cup campaign in an impressive fashion.

Peterborough will welcome Spurs Under-21s in an EFL Trophy group clash tonight and both sides are eyeing securing victory.

Ferguson acknowledged that the young Spurs are likely to be zestful on the pitch tonight but stressed that his side also have the potential to match their opponents as far as energy and pace is concerned.

“We expect Tottenham will have plenty of energy and pace but so do we”, Ferguson told Peterborough’s in-house media.

“In fact, it will be two young sides in action and I am looking forward to the game.

“In this competition, if you win the first two games in the group it allows you to go even younger in the final game and that is our aim.

“We want to win the game.

“It comes at a good time for some players in terms of minutes and I am looking forward to seeing Malik Mothersille in action.

“He has not got a set time to last, we will see how he does.“

Jamie Donley and Jude Soonsup-Bell scored a brace apiece in Spurs Under-21s’ last EFL Trophy game against Colchester.

And Tottenham will keep a keen eye on the duo tonight, with the London side intending to ensure a steady flow of players through their academy set-up.