Former Derby County star Shaun Barker thinks that the Rams have not found the right mix and added that the inconsistency of some players has affected the team.

Derby have had a mixed start to the season and they have managed to pick up six points from a possible 12 in the last four games.

The Rams are eyeing promotion this season, but they are currently sitting seventh in the league table, trailing sixth-place Stevenage by two points.

Barker believes that Derby’s last two home games have shown what they are capable of, but he feels that Paul Warne has yet to find the right balance for the team.

The former Rams star is of the opinion that Warne has not completely worked out how he wants to play with the current squad and stressed that inconsistent performances by some of the players have hurt the team.

“I think the last two games showed what we are capable of here, in terms of the home performances and also just how they want to play”, Barker told Rams TV.

“It feels like we have not quite got the right mix.

“We have not quite worked out how we are going to play the way that Paul wants to play with these players and some of the players have shown an inconsistency which has naturally affected the team.”

Derby are set to take on Crewe Alexandra at the weekend in an FA Cup round-one tie at Gresty Road.