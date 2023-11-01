Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell has insisted that his men were beaten by a potential Premier League side on Tuesday after the League One side lost their EFL Cup tie against Middlesbrough.

Boro have managed to rack up five wins in their last six league matches after they had a poor start to their current domestic campaign.

They are currently sitting tenth in the Championship and they beat Exeter City on Tuesday night to progress to the next stage of the EFL Cup.

Caldwell admitted that they were beaten by a much better side and also wished the Championship side luck for the next round.

The Exeter City manager stressed that Middlesbrough are a potential Premier League side for the upcoming season and his side were asked serious questions by them.

“We got asked serious questions as a football team tonight against what I think is a top side, a potential Premier League side, next season”, Caldwell told the Grecians’ in-house media after the cup tie.

“And it was for want of trying that we went out of the cup.

“So, all credit to the players, they gave absolutely everything.

“I think we got beat by the better team tonight.

“Sometimes you have got to hold your hands up to that and good luck to Middlesbrough in the next round.”

Michael Carrick’s men will be looking to capitalise on the winning momentum when they visit Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.