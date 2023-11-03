Millwall star Wes Harding has admitted that even though his side are good at getting results from attacking set-pieces, they need to be equally good when defending free kicks and corners.

The Lions just missed out on the top six last year as they finished eighth with 68 points in the Championship.

This season however they have made a shaky start to their campaign and they sacked Gary Rowett and are sitting 18th with 17 points.

Harding has scored in each of his last two Championship matches and admitted that the Lions are an excellent side when they have an attacking set-piece.

The 27-year-old defender, however, believes that they need to defend the set-pieces equally well to get positive results.

“I’ve played against Millwall and you know they are really good at set-pieces – that you have to mark and defend well”, Harding told the South London Press.

“So, I knew it was one of our strengths when I signed.

“We showed that in the last game.

“It’s not only about being good from them offensively; we need to be good defensively at them as well.”

Now it remains to be seen if Harding will be able to get his third consecutive goal against Southampton on Saturday.