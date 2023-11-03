Former Norwich City star Iwan Roberts has suggested under pressure Canaries boss David Wagner should try something different and stressed that he should not go down without a fight.

Norwich are on a terrible run of form, having picked up only four points from their last eight league games.

The Canaries are currently 17th in the league table and Norwich boss Wagner is under severe scrutiny.

Roberts believes that Wagner knows that he is on thin ice and believes that the Norwich boss should forget about playing a good brand of football and focus on winning games any way possible.

The ex-Canaries star stated that Wagner should try something different and thinks that if the Norwich boss goes down, he should go down fighting.

“If you are going to go down, go down fighting, which I’m sure he will – but at least try something different”, Roberts wrote in his Pinkun column.

“This might make me sound a bit old fashioned, but in this current predicament, City can play all the football in the world – if you’re taking risks, if you’re conceding goals, if you’re not winning games, it doesn’t matter.

“There are two words that get used far too often these days – philosophy and process.

“Your philosophy is your style of play.

“It’s just sounds better, it sounds clever.

“But this is not about style of play, it’s about winning games now.

“Wagner is clinging on to his job by a very thin thread. He knows that.”

Norwich will take on Blackburn Rovers on Sunday at Carrow Road and all eyes will be on Wagner to see whether he can turn the poor form around.