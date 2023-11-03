Ex-Norwich City star Iwan Roberts has stressed that Canaries boss David Wagner has to do a lot of things to win back the fans amid the side’s struggles in the Championship.

The Carrow Road outfit want to see themselves in promotion battle this season but they are struggling in the league at the moment.

They have lost six matches in their last eight league games and are languishing in 17th position in the Championship standings.

Norwich are set to face Blackburn Rovers on Sunday and a negative result could put Wagner in a predicament as pressure is mounting on the manager.

Pointing out Canaries fans’ disappointment with the side, Roberts insisted that Wagner needs to toil hard and deliver as quickly as possible to win back the supporters.

He stressed that Norwich must achieve a string of victories now irrespective of how they play to dispel the negative atmosphere from Carrow Road.

“If they win the game, then I am not saying that all the negativity goes away because it does not because I think at the minute Wagner has got a lot to do to win a lot of fans back”, Roberts wrote in his Pinkun column.

“Results determine everything. Good results make people’s weekends.

“The only thing that will get fans back on his side is winning.

“Performances are now irrelevant.

“He needs to start winning games, and however he does it, it does not matter.“

Whether Wagner would survive seeing his side beaten at home by Blackburn on Sunday remains to be seen.