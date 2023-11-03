Former Leicester star Matty Fryatt has conceded that there is no point in getting too carried away, but insisted that he cannot see any team catching up with the Foxes in the Championship this season.

Leicester have won 13 of their 14 Championship games so far and are sitting pretty at the top of the league table.

They have built a 14-point gap with teams outside the automatic promotion spots and are being backed to break records on their way to the Premier League this season.

Enzo Maresca has been insistent that Leicester cannot get too far ahead of themselves but Fryatt insisted that he cannot see a major dip in form that would worry the Foxes at any point this season.

He stressed that Leicester have already played a plethora of teams and none of them are at their level.

The former Foxes star believes no team can do enough to threaten Leicester’s automatic promotion to the top tier this season.

Fryatt said on the BBC’s When You’re Smiling Podcast: “I don’t want to get too carried away or ahead of ourselves but at the same time, I can’t see that much of a dip.

“They have played most of the teams like Southampton who are our rivals, Leeds turning around will be our promotion rivals, Sunderland and Coventry at the start of the season even though they are having an indifferent season.

“They are a class above the other teams and even if they came off the pace slightly, I don’t see the other teams causing as many issues as what you’d think to then lose that points difference.

“Yes, it’s always one game at a time and you can get too far ahead but I can’t see much of a slip-up occurring and I don’t think the other teams will cause that much of an issue.”

Leicester will be taking on third-placed Leeds United at the King Power Stadium tonight in the Championship.