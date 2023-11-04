Fixture: Brentford vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has selected his side to go up against Brentford in a London derby in the Premier League this afternoon.

Moyes made sure to name a strong side in midweek in the EFL Cup and reaped the rewards as West Ham beat Arsenal 3-1 to advance.

The result ended a run of three defeats on the spin for the Hammers and Moyes will want to build on it against a Brentford side who visited Chelsea and won 2-0 on their last outing.

West Ham will also be wary of the fact that they were beaten both home and away by Brentford in the Premier League last season.

Moyes has Alphonse Areola between the sticks this afternoon, while at the back he picks Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Nayef Aguerd and Emerson Palmieri.

Midfield sees Moyes deploy Mohammed Kudus, Tomas Soucek and James Ward-Prowse, while Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.

Moyes has options on the bench to shake things up if needed and they include Danny Ings and Maxwel Cornet.

West Ham United Team vs Brentford

Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson, Kudus, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Fabianski, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Fornals, Ings, Cornet, Cresswell, Mubama, Johnson