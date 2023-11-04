Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has backed big budget Norwich City to climb up the league table despite their current bad run of form.

After a good start to the season, David Wagner’s side have hit a bad run of form and they are struggling in the lower reaches of the Championship.

Norwich are winless in their last five games and they are set to take on Blackburn Rovers on Sunday at Carrow Road.

Tomasson however feels that Norwich are a good side with a lot of experienced players in their squad, along with a big budget, and he is sure that though the Canaries are not in their best shape right now, they will climb up the table.

The Blackburn boss added that they will go to Carrow Road with the intention of controlling the game and stated that Rovers will try to play fearless football on Sunday.

“They’re a good side with a lot of experience and very good players”, Tomasson was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.

“We’ll go down there to try and try to win the game.

“We can hopefully control it and create chances.

“If you want to control games you have to create chances.

“They’re not in the best shape at the moment but they have so many good players and a big budget.

“I think they’ll be up there at the end of the year.

“We will go there and be brave.

“We can’t play with fear, I don’t do that.”

Now it remains to be seen whether Norwich will be able to turn their form around on Sunday, or Blackburn will add more misery to the Canaries’ bad run of form.