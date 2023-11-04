Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield feels that Bradford City are a historic club with a big stadium and believes that his side will face a tough test against a competitive Bantams squad.

In midweek Bradford managed to bounce back from two straight defeats against Manchester City Under-21s in the EFL Trophy with a 3-0 win.

Now Bradford are set to welcome League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers to Valley Parade today for an FA Cup first round tie.

Bloomfield pointed out that Bradford have a competitive squad and hailed the Bantams as an historic club with a huge stadium.

The Wycombe boss admits that he is aware that they are in for a tough game at Valley Parade and stressed that they will be looking to put in a performance to get a result out of the game.

“We know we are in for a tough afternoon going to Bradford”, Bloomfield told Wycombe Wanderers’ media.

“A real historic club, a big ground and they have a good competitive squad there.

“But we have to be confident in what we are doing and we have to look forward to performing, and if we can, then we believe we can win.”

The last time both sides met at Valley Parade in 2018, it was Wycombe who came out victorious over Bradford with a 2-1 scoreline.