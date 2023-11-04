Southampton boss Russell Martin has insisted that his players are dominating larger phases of games with each passing match, but is clear there will always be moments where they must dig in.

Saints had a mixed start to their Championship campaign after they suffered relegation from the Premier League last season.

Now however they have stabilised and are looking to push up to challenge league leaders Leicester City and second placed Ipswich Town.

Martin stressed that one team cannot dominate a match completely and every team are bound to have difficult moments in each game where the team need to dig deep and show resilience.

The Saints manager, however, stressed that his team are dominating matches for longer with every passing game.

“The more games we have played together, the longer periods of dominance we have had”, Martin told the Daily Echo about their phases of dominance in matches.

“The time when we are not at our best has been less and less really, you never have 100 minutes of complete dominance.

“You have to have moments where it’s tough, and you dig in together.

“It’s part of any way you play if you want to be successful.

“Recently, they have done it really well.

“It’s about putting more performances where we deal with that.

“You don’t want those moments but you need to turn the momentum back.”

Even though they have drawn two of their last four league matches, Martin’s men have dominated the ball possession statistics in the majority of the matches.

Now Saints will be hoping to take all three points from Millwall this afternoon to continue their progress.