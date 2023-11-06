Former Ipswich Town defender Danny Collins believes that the Blues will still be in the promotion mix in the Championship at the end of the season.

Last season, Ipswich earned promotion to the Championship and they have had a flying start to their league campaign this term, sitting second in the league table.

But some former players have expressed their doubts about whether Kieran McKenna’s side will be able to continue their incredible form until the end of the season to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Collins admitted that a large part of the season is still left to be played and added that he is aware that people have doubts regarding whether Ipswich will be able to carry on their impressive run.

However, the former Tractor Boy is confident that Ipswich will be in the running for promotion at the end of the season.

“Everybody is saying about Ipswich, ‘can they go the distance?’, Collins said on Sunderland’s media.

“Obviously, there is still a long way to go, but yes, they pegged back to a 2-2 today against Birmingham, but I think Ipswich will still be there, there or there about to come at the end of the season.”

Ipswich are currently on a ten match unbeaten run in the Championship and next they are set to take on Rotherham United on Tuesday.