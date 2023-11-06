Former Premier League manager Frank Lampard has never been a serious candidate for the Bristol City managerial role, according to talkSPORT.

Nigel Pearson was sacked last month as Bristol City manager amid discomfort from the ex-Leicester City boss over whether his contract would be extended.

They are yet to appoint a permanent manager and are looking at multiple candidates to step in at Ashton Gate.

Curtis Fleming has been appointed as the interim boss and he managed to win his first game in charge against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Former Chelsea and Everton boss Lampard has been linked with the Bristol City job.

Landing the former Premier League boss could have been seen as a coup, but it is claimed Lampard has never been a realistic candidate.

League One club Oxford United manager Liam Manning is claimed to be the favourite candidate for role and it has been suggested that the Championship side are closing in on him.

Bristol City will be keen to make sure they get their next appointment right and time will tell if picking Manning would be a wise move.