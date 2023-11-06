West Ham United out-on-loan star Nathan Trott has insisted that despite dreaming of playing for the Hammers he is unsure about his future at the London Stadium.

Trott, 24, came through the youth ranks at the Hammers and the goalkeeper was shipped out to Vejle on loan in the summer, his second successive stint there.

The shot-stopper has yet to make a league appearance for West Ham and his loan spell at Vejle is his third during his time at the London Stadium.

Trott’s loan side are not faring well in the Superliga, but the Vejle number one still believes things can turn around.

Besides insisting that he is focused on the Danish club, Trott revealed that playing for the Hammers is like a dream come true for him.

However, he also said that he is uncertain about what will happen to him next summer when he has returned to his parent club.

“The season is still young and a lot can happen this summer. I am just trying to focus on Vejle and I am very happy here”, Trott told Danish outlet Bold.

“I enjoy playing football here and I enjoy the time with my team-mates and the coaches.

“It has always been my goal to play for West Ham. I have played there since I was a kid.

“It is my dream, but I do not know what might happen next summer.

“I just have to focus on Vejle, and that is what I am doing.”

Trott has so far clocked up 39 appearances for Vejle since joining the club on loan and the Danish side may be interested in keeping him for longer.