Benfica boss Roger Schmidt has revealed that he is an admirer of Goncalo Guedes’ positional fluidity and intelligence, hailing the Wolves loan star.

The Premier League outfit signed the Portuguese forward from Valencia last year, but he struggled to make an impression at Molineux.

He is currently on loan at Portuguese giants Benfica until the end of the current season and has played fewer than 200 minutes of first-team football so far.

Even though the 26-year-old is yet to score his first goal of the season Schmidt backed the player’s ability to play in different positions.

He also admitted that he likes Guedes’ positional flexibility across the frontline according to the team’s need.

“The first objective was to bring him back onto the field”, Schmidt was quoted as saying by Portuguese outlet Desporto Ao Minuto.

“He is not yet at his best level, but he’s back and can play in different positions.

“We have different solutions.

“On Tuesday he was chosen for the role of striker and he showed that he is capable.

“We can always adjust to my ideas.

“He doesn’t just stick to one position and I like that.

“He has the intelligence to occupy several positions”

The Wolves loanee will be looking to get more opportunities under Schmidt and impress the boss with his displays in the upcoming weeks and months of the campaign.