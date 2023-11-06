Nottingham Forest have only to see Fluminense defender Nino put pen to paper to line up his switch to the City Ground in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old defender is a key player in Fluminense’s defence and has made 50 appearances so far this season for the Brazilian side.

With Nino having a release clause in his contract, Nottingham Forest have been working on a deal and already have an agreement in place with the player.

Nino is keen to make the move to the City Ground and looks well placed to do so.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, Nottingham Forest have a verbal deal in place with Nino and the player now only has a contract to sign to finalise his move.

He is expected to do so and could become Nottingham Forest’s first signing of the January transfer window.

Forest boss Steve Cooper will be keen to use Nino’s experience and abilities during the second half of the season.

Nino has also attracted interest from other clubs, but the Tricky Trees are now within a whisker of signing him.