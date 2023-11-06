Southampton have hailed their winger Kamaldeen Sulemana for showing his excellent skills and tricks at Millwall in their last Championship match.

Sulemana, 21, was taken to St. Mary’s from Rennes in January this year in a bid to bolster Southampton’s attacking ranks.

But his addition to the Saints did not help the side stay afloat in the Premier League last term.

Sulemana is now a key player at Southampton and he is eyeing securing promotion with Russell Martin’s side this season.

The Ghanaian star has so far clocked up ten league appearances for the Saints this term, providing three assists.

He is garnering plaudits for his on-field trickery and dribbling, and his side took to X to hail their star attacker.

Saints emerged victorious at Millwall in their last league match 1-0 and they showed their admiration for Sulemana by posting a video.

Southampton are set to face West Brom on Saturday and are hoping to bag full points from the match and Sulemana will be looking to make an impact.