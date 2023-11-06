Everton Under-21s will face a side looking to use the EFL Trophy clash against them as a training session, Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has revealed.

The Toffees youth side have not had a good start to their EFL Trophy campaign, losing both of their opening two group stage matches.

Now they will travel to face Clough’s Mansfield on Tuesday night and could have a golden opportunity to get off the mark.

Clough’s side have been involved in a hectic run of fixtures and the Mansfield boss admits he will be making changes as some players need game time.

And he insists that the match against Everton’s Under-21s will be used in the same way he would use a training session.

“Yes, we will have to play for certain some of the lads [who] will need a game”, Clough told the Stags’ in-house media when asked about whether he will shake up his squad on Tuesday.

“Some of the lads will need a game, some will play 90, some will just play 45 and we will use it as a training session as we did in the Doncaster game.“

Whether Everton’s Under-21s can take advantage of Mansfield’s approach to the EFL Trophy clash remains to be seen, but the Toffees have also not yet scored a goal in the competition this term.