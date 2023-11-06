Ryan Jarvis has admitted that he was surprised at Norwich City boss David Wagner’s decision to not bring on Adam Idah despite his team needing goals against Blackburn Rovers.

Norwich extended their poor run of form after a 3-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Idah, who has scored three times in the league so far and has started the majority of the games for Norwich this season, was left out of the starting line-up on Sunday and did not even come on despite the Canaries trailing 3-0 by the 49th minute.

Jarvis stated that he was perplexed by Wagner’s decision to not use Idah on Sunday, despite Norwich needing goals.

The ex-Canaries star pointed out that Przemyslaw Placheta made an impact coming on in the second half and added that the left-winger’s crosses went to waste due to Norwich not having a striker like Idah present in the box.

“You need goals and I am not sure why Idah has not come on today but when Placheta came on, he made an impact”, Jarvis said on BBC Radio Norfolk.

“That is what you want your substitutes to do.

“He put in four or five good crosses and we have not really got the presence inside the penalty area to go finish the crosses off.

“So that was a bit disappointing and surprising that we did not see another striker at the end of the pitch definitely.”

Pressure is mounting on Wagner as several decisions in recent games have been questioned by the former players and now it remains to be seen whether he will be able to turn the situation around in the Cardiff City game.