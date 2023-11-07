Italian giants Juventus are continuing to work on a deal to bring in Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old Danish midfielder was a regular starter for Spurs last season, but Hojbjerg has fallen down the pecking order under new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

Hojbjerg has featured ten times in the Premier League this season but has started only one league game so far.

The midfielder had an opportunity to leave in the summer, but he decided to stay with the London outfit as he was unhappy with it.

It has been suggested that Hojbjerg is drawing attention from European giants Atletico Madrid and Juventus ahead of the January window.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Juventus are continuing to work on a deal in the background and are aiming to sign Hojbjerg on loan.

That may prove to be an issue as Tottenham are firm currently in their stance that they will only sell and not loan the player.

Now it remains to be seen whether Juventus will be able to convince Tottenham to let the Danish midfielder join them on loan in the upcoming window.