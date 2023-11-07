Richard Keys has warned Vincent Kompany he needs to change his ways at Burnley or he will not be around long enough to see the Clarets relegated from the Premier League.

The Clarets, who were promoted at the end of last season by virtue of winning the Championship title, have struggled to cope with the pressure on offer in the top division.

They are currently languishing in the 19th position with just four points from eleven matches; their only win coming against fellow strugglers Luton Town.

Keys has serious doubts over Burnley manager Kompany’s future and believes that the 37-year-old needs to change his approach on an emergency basis while listening to some of the coaching staff.

“How much longer has Vincent Kompany got at Burnley?” Keys wrote on his blog.

“If he doesn’t start listening to some of his coaching staff and change he won’t be around to see them relegated.”

Burnley had plans to bring in an official drummer to lift up the matchday atmosphere at Turf Moor, but backed away following a backlash from fans.

Keys believes that an official drummer can be no solution to the club’s struggles with form.

“Bringing in an official drummer isn’t the answer.

“Tightening up and not being so easy to play against is.”

Kompany, who has been in charge of the Burnley team since the summer of 2022, has a long-term contract with the club running until the summer of 2028.