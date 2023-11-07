Newcastle United will face strong competition from Juventus for Kalvin Phillips in January, with the midfielder having opened up to a loan switch to the Italian giants.

The 27-year-old Leeds United academy product joined Manchester City in the summer of 2022 on a big money move but has failed to establish himself in the Sky Blues starting line-up.

Last season, Phillips made 12 appearances for Manchester City in the Premier League and started in only two of them.

Phillips has yet to start a game in the league for Manchester City this season and he is well down the pecking order in the Sky Blues midfield.

Newcastle are keen on Phillips and have been tipped to swoop for him in January.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Newcastle will face competition from Juventus and a meeting was held recently between the Bianconeri and the player’s representatives.

Juventus want to take the defensive midfielder on loan in the January transfer window and it is claimed Phillips has opened up to the move.

Whether the Manchester City midfielder would prefer a switch to Juventus over Newcastle remains to be seen.